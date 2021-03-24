Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Adarsh Gourav bags the Rising Star award for The White Tiger at Asian World Film Festival
After bagging a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has now been honoured at the Asian World Film Festival.
Adarsh Gourav has also been nominated for the BAFTAs.

After being nominated in the lead category of the soon to be held BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit Awards, Adarsh Gourav has now been conferred with the Rising Star Award by the Asian World Film Festival. Adarsh played the lead in Ramin Bahrani's critically acclaimed The White Tiger.

The festival, which took place virtually owing to the pandemic, has included Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s speech), award-winning director Jean Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, actor Lucy Liu, director Tabrez Noorani and several others, on the jury.

Adarsh now joins the likes of Justin Chon, Awkwafina, Sareum Srey Moch, who have been the past recipients of this award.

Speaking of the honour, Adarsh said, “I just got the news and I’m stoked to know the AWFF and the jury found my work to be the one they found worthy enough to be given this award. I’m grateful for this and I’m elated that the esteemed jury has given me The Rising Star Award. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me since the release and to find any appreciation coming my way has been humbling. I’m grateful that I was given this opportunity to work on this film and embody this incredible role of a lifetime”.

Also read: After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger chronicles the extraordinary journey of a driver named Balram (Gourav). Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

The White Tiger director Bahrani has also received a BAFTA nomination in the adapted screenplay category. The film also earned a nomination at the Oscars in the same category.

