After 13 years of talk, 'Game of Thrones' finally gets a big-screen outing

Warner Bros. has set a release date for the first-ever feature film in the 'Game of Thrones' universe. 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest' will hit theatres on June 1, 2029.

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The film will be directed by Owen Harris, with Beau Willimon writing the screenplay. According to reports, it draws on George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels, the books that inspired HBO's hit series, and goes back to the beginning of Targaryen rule. The story follows King Aegon I's conquest of Westeros and the forging of the Iron Throne.

The studio had officially confirmed the project at CinemaCon earlier this year, and this latest update comes a few months after that announcement.

A big-screen 'Game of Thrones' has been on the cards for more than a decade. Reports say that in 2013, two years after the HBO show premiered, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss floated the idea of ending the series with three films. The show instead ran its full course, concluding with Season 8 in May 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} The franchise has stayed alive on television since. 'House of the Dragon' aired its third season this summer, while 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is expected to return for a second season next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The franchise has stayed alive on television since. 'House of the Dragon' aired its third season this summer, while 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is expected to return for a second season next year. {{/usCountry}}

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Both filmmakers come with strong credits. Harris has directed episodes of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' and has also worked on 'Black Mirror' and 'Mrs. Davis'. Willimon is the creator of 'House of Cards' and was among the writers on the 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'.

Martin himself had been wary of a film adaptation. In 2015, he said he did not want parts of his books trimmed to fit a movie's runtime. He also feared a film could end up centering mainly on popular characters such as Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen.