After its $2.5 billion run, Tom Holland's Spiderman: Brand New Day to re-release in theatres with new footage

As if minting $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office wasn't enough, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to return for more, at least as per a new Variety report. The publication has reported that the film will soon be re-released with new footage.

Brand New Day to re-release

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be returning to theatres soon. (REUTERS)

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highest-grossing film of the year and the third-highest-grossing of all time with a cumulative global gross of almost $2.5 billion. The new report says the film will return to theatres later this year with some ‘additional footage’. However, the film's release date has not yet been revealed by the makers. The film is a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which has held the rights to Spider-Man since the 90s.

If the re-release happens before December, it may help Marvel stir up more support for its tentpole release, Avengers: Doomsday, which marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise and brings back several of the original Avengers.

Released in theatres on July 31, Brand New Day became the most successful film at the North American box office, breaking the records of Avengers: Endgame and Avatar. The last milestone left for the Marvel-Sony tentpole is to become the first movie to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office alone. 'Brand New Day' currently sits at $950.6 million in North America, meaning the record most likely would be out of reach if it weren’t for the re-release, reported Variety.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's India triumph

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{{^usCountry}} The film also made a historic theatrical debut in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to set the biggest opening-day benchmark for a non-Indian film to date. It ended up becoming the highest-grossing foreign film in India, minting over ₹500 crore gross, eclipsing Avengers: Endgame's all-time record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also made a historic theatrical debut in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to set the biggest opening-day benchmark for a non-Indian film to date. It ended up becoming the highest-grossing foreign film in India, minting over ₹500 crore gross, eclipsing Avengers: Endgame's all-time record. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after a spell made his friends and family forget who he was.

Other cast members include Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman and Florence Pugh. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film with a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The film is pivotal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces the Mutants, particularly Jean Grey (played by Sadie Sink), paving the way for their entry into the franchise.

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(With ANI inputs)