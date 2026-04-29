American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, 52, earns $1.2 million in her first week on OnlyFans

When American Pie and Scary Movie fame actor Shannon Elizabeth announced she was pivoting from acting to adult content creation, it was met with equal amounts of scepticism and ridicule. However, her OnlyFans career has taken off, earning the 52-year-old over $1 million in just a week.

Shannon Elizabeth earns over $1 million from OnlyFans

American actor Shannon Elizabeth launched her OnlyFans page earlier this month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Variety quoted Andy Bachman, the CEO of management agency Creators Inc, saying Shannon has “grossed seven figures in her first week on the platform.” Bachman’s firm manages Shannon. The publication reported that sources told them the actor, best known for her appearances in the American Pie movies, earned over $1.2 million on OnlyFans in her first seven days. Shannon launched her OnlyFans page on April 16.

OnlyFans is the leading platform for adult content creation worldwide. The platform began for all kinds of creators, but over the years, it has come to be associated largely with sex work and pornography, despite its own attempts to move away from that genre.

Shannon emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest sex symbols in the 2000s, before fading away as she could not capitalise on her early fame. Earlier this month, when she announced the move to OnlyFans, Shannon indicted Hollywood for the step. In an interview with People, she said, “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.” The actor added that she now wants to connect with her fans directly. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.

Shannon Elizabeth’s film career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shannon shot to fame playing Nadia in American Pie (1999) and Buffy Gilmore in Scary Movie (2000). The two roles turned her into an overnight sensation, with many calling her a Millennial sex symbol. While she appeared in American Pie 2 and several other low-budget comedies, her career in Hollywood never quite took off. She was most recently seen on Celebrity Big Brother and in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shannon shot to fame playing Nadia in American Pie (1999) and Buffy Gilmore in Scary Movie (2000). The two roles turned her into an overnight sensation, with many calling her a Millennial sex symbol. While she appeared in American Pie 2 and several other low-budget comedies, her career in Hollywood never quite took off. She was most recently seen on Celebrity Big Brother and in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON