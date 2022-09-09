Ana de Armas believes Marilyn Monroe haunted Blonde sets: 'She would throw things off the wall, get mad...'

Ana de Armas, who recently received an overwhelming response to her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde at the Venice Film Festival, says that her performance has also earned the approval of the person closest to the film. Ana strongly believes that Marilyn herself haunted the sets of Blonde and was happy with her portrayal in the film. The actor also said that Marilyn would get mad when she did not like something in the film. Also Read| Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde may 'offend everyone': director

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrew Dominik directorial Blonde had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8. Ana de Armas was left in tears at the screening after it debuted to a 14-minute long standing ovation. Speaking to the press during the premiere, Ana said she felt the spirit of Marilyn Monroe with her during the filming.

As per Reuters, Ana said, "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful." The actor also said that Marilyn had her own ways of telling them off if she was sometimes not happy with their work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said, "I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it."

The film's writer and director Andrew Dominik also spoke about feeling mystical energy during the filming. He recalled that they filmed many scenes in the places they occurred in reality. They shot in the apartment where Marilyn lived with her mentally ill mother and also in the actual hotel room where she died. The filming also began on August 4, the day Marilyn died in 1962 at the age of 36. Andrew said, "It definitely took on elements of being like a seance."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blonde will premiere on Netflix on September 28. The biopic on the Hollywood icon is based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel of the same name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON