Ana de Armas says she's just ‘working’ with Tom Cruise amid dating rumours

Ana de Armas made a seemingly playful remark about Tom Cruise amid growing rumours about their alleged relationship. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily published Thursday, the 37-year-old said that she is just “working” with the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star. Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are rumoured to be dating each other

“Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise,” Armas said, adding, “We’re working on something with Doug Liman and Christopher Mcquarrie, and those guys are unbelievable at everything they do.”

“They’re so lovely and a great team, and the process we’re having is amazing,” the Blonde actress said of the action movie directors.

Armas further revealed that she is “doing crazy training,” adding, “as you do when you’re working with Tom.”

Armas explained that the training for the unnamed project is on “another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher.”

“But it’s so much fun. And we’re not only working on that thing that we’re training for, but also a couple other things too. We just got excited,” she went on.

The Ballerina star made similar remarks during an appearance on Good Morning America on May 15. As her fans caught a whiff of her constant meetings with Cruise, they began speculating if she was dating the 62-year-old actor.

However, Armas shut down those rumours, assuring that she had been spending more time with Cruise because they are working “on a few projects” together.

“It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited,” she said on GMA.