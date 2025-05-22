Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Tom Cruise reacts to viral video of him eating popcorn at movie screening:'When I'm going to movies, I'm eating popcorn'

ANI |
May 22, 2025 08:22 PM IST

The clip  posted on social media shows Tom Cruise enjoying a bucket of popcorn during a screening of Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the BFI IMAX in London.

A video of Tom Cruise frantically throwing popcorn into his mouth while attending a movie screening in London has taken the internet by storm. The clip, which was posted on social media, shows Tom enjoying a bucket of popcorn during a screening of Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the BFI IMAX in London.

Tom Cruise poses as he attends the premiere of the film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at the Auditorio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
(Also read: Tom Cruise shares popcorn with theatre staff amidst Mission Impossible 8 promotions, fans call him a ‘great guy’)

Tom addressed the video on a chat show

Tom later addressed the video on a chat show, laughing off the attention and confirming that he is indeed a popcorn lover. "Man, I'm eating popcorn," he said when asked about his unusual eating habits. "They know when I'm going to these movies that I'm watching, I'm eating popcorn," as quoted by People magazine.

The incident is not the first time Tom's love of popcorn has made headlines. In a promotional video for his latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom declared, "I love my popcorn. Movies. Popcorn," while munching on a large bucket of the snack.

Take a look at the viral video. 

 

Reactions to viral video

The viral video has sparked a range of reactions from fans, with some comparing Cruise's eating habits to those of a family member or uncle.

"This is how my dad eats popcorn," commented one fan, while another joked, "Tom Cruise eating popcorn like he an uncle with a handful of peanuts." (ANI)

Thursday, May 22, 2025
