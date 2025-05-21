Tom Cruise shares popcorn with theatre staff amidst Mission Impossible 8 promotions, fans call him a ‘great guy’

Actor Tom Cruise is on a promotional spree for his latest Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, in which he plays the iconic Ethan Hunt for one last time. The actor recently visited a movie theatre and interacted with the staff, which left the internet swooning over his kindness and simplicity. Tom Cruise interacts with a theater staff discussing his iconic airplane jump in Mission Impossible 8

Tom interacts with theater staff

In a video shared by the film's official Instagram handle, Tom can be seen enjoying a big bucket of popcorn and talking about his latest film with the staff. One member of the staff expressed her disappointment and asked if this was the last film of the franchise, to which Tom said, 'It is called the final reckoning.'

Another member of the group asked, "Did you really jump out of the plane?" Tom pointed out the poster of himself from the iconic jump scene and said, "That's real," while casually eating a handful of popcorn. "That's nothing compared to what's in the movie," added Tom about the aeroplane scene.

Internet reacts

Fans loved Tom's humble nature and gushed over his kindness. One fan wrote, "Who would have thought that Tom Cruise is one of the kindest stars and that his interaction with the kids speaks volumes. He's a great guy, I love Tom🍿🔥👊💥💥🤩".

Another one pointed out, "Saw the movie this evening and I loved it. Tom Cruise delivers a personal message to the viewers before the movie begins and shows that he sincerely cares about cinema and cinema goers. I hope this isn’t the end of mission impossible because nobody can do it like Cruise."

One user wrote, "Tom Cruise, the brightest of them all, He runs, he flies, he dares to fall. In every film, he brings the flame —The heart of Hollywood, his name.🔥❤️🔥"

Another one commented, "I love how much time Tom is giving everyone. So polite. Even though his time is clearly short. He is making time. Beautiful. "

One user said, "Bro spent 15 minutes talking to these guys". Another one couldn't hold his excitement as he mentioned, “He’s been making the impossible, possible for the last 29 years! I hate to see the series end, but feel so fortunate to have grown up on these films! I CANNOT WAIT for Thursday!!!”

About Mission Impossible 8

Mission Impossible 8 sees Tom back as Ethan Hunt, fighting against time to save the world against an AI entity threatening to take over and annihilate the human race. Director Christopher McQuarrie co-wrote the film with Erik Jendresen.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett also reprise their roles from the previous films. The film is the final part of the series that was kicked off with the 1996 film Mission: Impossible. It was released on 17 May in India and will hit the theatres on 23 May in the US.