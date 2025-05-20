Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 4: Tom Cruise film holds steady despite weekday, brings in 43 crore

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 4: Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning released in India on May 17, ahead of its release in the US on May 23. The film, headlined by Tom Cruise, has collected ₹43.66 crore net in India in four days, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Tom Cruise chats with BTS' Jin's family on video call; fans can't stop gushing over ‘wholesome moment’. Watch) Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 4: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise headline the film. (Getty Images via AFP)

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection

The trade website reports that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brought in an estimated ₹4.41 crore net in India on Tuesday with a miniscule dip, taking its total collection to ₹43.66 crore net in four days. The film earned ₹16.5 crore net in India on Saturday and saw a spike on Sunday, bringing in ₹17 crore. Despite the usual weekday dip on Monday, it brought in ₹5.75 crore. For context, the previous film in the instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, made ₹46.2 crore net in four days when it was released in 2023.

About Mission Impossible 8

Mission Impossible 8 sees Tom reprise his role as the spy Ethan Hunt and fight against time to save the world against an AI entity threatening to take over and annihilate the human race. Christopher co-wrote the film with Erik Jendresen. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett also reprise their roles from the previous films. The film is the final part of the film series that was kicked off with the 1996 film Mission: Impossible. Mission: Impossible 2 and 3, Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning – Part One are the other films in the franchise.

Tom confirmed at the Cannes Film Festival that Final Reckoning is the final film in the franchise. He also told THR that he will continue working till he’s 100-years-old and said, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”