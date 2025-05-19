Can’t wait to see him do wheelchair stunts in Mission Impossible 15; say fans as Tom Cruise wants to work till he's 100

Actor Tom Cruise knows that acting is all he wants to do for the rest of his life. The 62-year-old took back a previous statement about wanting to work till he’s 80 and told THR that he will continue to act till he’s 100. And, of course, the internet believed he’d still find a way to pull off stunts even at that age. (Also Read: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is a yawn fest? Kunal Kohli says ‘make a new one’) Tom Cruise attends the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere at Lincoln Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in New York. (AP)

Tom Cruise wants to act till he’s 100

After Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in France last week, Tom confirmed on the red carpet that the film was indeed the final one in the long-running franchise. Two years ago, Tom had commented that much like Harrison Ford, he’d want to make films till he’s 80. However, Tom seems to want to push the bar even further as he told the publication, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

Internet wants him to do wheelchair stunts

Given that Tom has jumped off cliffs, held onto aeroplane wings, and basically just found numerous ways to defy gravity through his career, his fans believed he would still find a way to do that even when he’s older. “Can’t wait to see him do wheelchair stunts in Mission Impossible 15,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the news. Another wrote, “I’d like to see him do more comedy, he’s hilarious in Tropic Thunder.” One joked, “You had me at never.” One X user hilariously wrote, “does he mean his 100s or our 100s cause idk anymore.” Many even called him a ‘legend’.

Tom recently played spy Ethan Hunt one last time in Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series.