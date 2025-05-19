Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is a yawn fest? Kunal Kohli says ‘make a new one’

Kunal Kohli reviews Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

On Monday, Kunal took to Instagram Stories and, sharing the poster of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, called it a "yawn fest". The filmmaker wrote, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one & rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise now make another one. Can’t end like this."

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had also shared his review of Tom Cruise’s film and criticised Indian cinema for not making films of a similar calibre. He wrote, "The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down, in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like _."

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The final instalment of the Mission: Impossible series has been garnering rave reviews from audiences. Fans can’t stop gushing about the stunts and action scenes featuring Tom Cruise, and have also praised the direction. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen, the film follows IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt and his team as they race against time to locate the Entity — a rogue artificial intelligence that poses a threat to humanity. The film registered the strongest opening for any Hollywood release in India in 2025 and has earned ₹33 crore in just two days.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "The eighth instalment of Mission: Impossible is director Christopher McQuarrie’s unabashed tribute to his friend and arguably the greatest action star there ever was. To Cruise’s credit, he shoulders that responsibility quite wonderfully. In a day and age of CGI-laden, convoluted thrillers, The Final Reckoning is a throwback to the ‘good old days’, where simplicity and action triumphed. And Tom Cruise is at the centre of it all, in what is his most emotionally charged performance in years." The film is scheduled to release in the United States on May 23.