Ram Gopal Varma hails Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, criticises Indian films: We assume the audience to be dumb

Ram Gopal Varma praises Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

On Sunday, RGV took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Indian filmmakers for dumbing down their audience. He wrote, “The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like ____.”

The filmmaker didn’t name any specific movie, instead leaving it to the audience to decide. Some X users dropped hilarious comments, suggesting names of RGV’s own films such as AAG and Sarkar 3 to fill in the blank. One comment read, “Dude should look at his own filmography before tweeting something like this.” Another user wrote, “Lol, as if Hollywood doesn’t pump out a hundred brainrot movies every year starring Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson. They’re as bad as us, or even worse. They just have bigger budgets and a bigger stage.”

While some disagreed, others supported the filmmaker, writing, “Our films are made on the stardom of heroes, but Hollywood brings up things beyond our dreams.” Another commented, “Perfectly put.”

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular and successful franchises in Hollywood. The American spy film series’ eighth and final instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 14 and received a five-minute standing ovation, moving Tom to tears. It has now released in India and opened to rave reviews from audiences. It is set to release in the US on May 23.

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming films

In January, the filmmaker announced that he would “wash away” all his “cinema sins” from the past few years with his new film, Syndicate. According to Varma, the film is set to explore the rise of a terrifying criminal organisation that threatens India’s very existence. RGV promised that Syndicate would be a scary film, not because of supernatural elements, but because it would delve into the dark truths of human nature and the potential horrors that may lie ahead. More details about the film are still awaited.