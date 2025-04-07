Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise flirts with danger ‘one last time’ as Ethan Hunt. Watch

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble. The trailer for the eighth film in the Mission Impossible franchise shows the actor defying gravity while flirting with danger, yet again. (Also Read: Tom Cruise honours Val Kilmer at CinemaCon 2025 with a heartfelt tribute: ‘I can’t tell you how…') Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt to save the day.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning trailer

Much like the teaser, the trailer banks on nostalgia and includes footage from the Brian De Palma-directed 1996 film Mission: Impossible and other films in the franchise. It begins with Tom hanging off an aeroplane even as others remark, “This can’t all be true.”

They soon delve into everything he has done in the past, the bombs he evaded, the security briefings he gassed, and it’s shown he has been arrested since. It’s decided that he must be dealt with because the world is on the brink of chaos again. Even more importantly, all his secrets have been compromised.

Fans react

Fans left nostalgic comments under the trailer, with one of them commenting, “Definitely watching this on the big screen. My cousin was lucky to see Tom doing the runs and crew filming around trafalgar square and said Tom was very friendly interacting with some of the crowd.” Another wrote, “Almost 30 years and we’re here, let’s light the fuse. One last time.”

Another fan pointed out everything Tom did in the trailer, and through the years, instead of using CGI, “Running on the ground, jumping from a plane, escaping an explosion, diving in a submarine... Tom Cruise is the true fifth element!” A fan even wrote, “MAXIMUM RESPECT for a man who risks his life to deliver the best entertainment!”

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Paramount will release Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in theaters on May 23.