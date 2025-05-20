Tom Cruise chats with BTS' Jin's family on video call; fans can't stop gushing over ‘wholesome moment’. Watch

The much-awaited crossover between BTS’ Jin and Tom Cruise has finally happened, and fans have flooded social media with their favourite moments from the duo’s interaction on the BTS star’s show Run Jin. One of the videos shows Tom speaking to Jin’s family on a video call, and fans can’t stop gushing over the sweet moment. (Also Read: Tom Cruise's death-defying efforts to stay young could cause brain damage: ‘Hostage situation’ when he goes to bed) BTS' Jin takes a selfie with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise talks to BTS' Jin's family over video call

On May 20, Bangtan TV released the fifth and highly anticipated episode of Run Jin, featuring a conversation between BTS’ Jin and Tom Cruise. While their chat delighted fans, what truly caught their attention was a touching behind-the-scenes moment where Tom interacted with Jin’s family via video call. In the video, Jin can be heard telling his mother, “Tom Cruise is here. He wanted to video call you. Looks like they were all having a meal.”

Tom then asked Jin about his grandfather and even spoke to him during the call. Admiring the food, Tom said, “That looks fantastic.” He also told Jin’s family, “Very nice to meet you.” Jin ended the call by asking his family to watch Tom’s film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Tom appeared genuinely delighted after the interaction. The video ended with Jin and Tom sharing a warm hug.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the heartwarming moment. One fan wrote, “Omg my heart. Jin introducing his family to Tom Cruise over video call?? That’s love, pride, and pure Jin energy. So wholesome and heartwarming!” Another commented, “That’s so precious.” One wrote, “So cute, both saying hi to the family!” Another added, “Such a wholesome moment.” A fan simply said, “This moment is so lovely.”

In the episode, Tom and Jin discussed the stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Tom revealed that the film took seven years to make and that he had to alter his training regime, calling the action sequences the toughest he’s done so far. He also praised BTS for their hard work. Later, Jin suggested Tom try the Korean dish mulhwe, and by the end of the episode, Tom was seen tasting it.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The eighth and final instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise has fans raving about its action sequences, with praise pouring in for Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie. The film scored the biggest opening for a Hollywood release in 2025 and continues to perform strongly at the box office. It also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis. The film is set to release in the US on May 23.