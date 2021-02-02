Angelina Jolie says years after split 'have been hard', reveals Brad Pitt lives 5 minutes away
- Angelina Jolie has revealed that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
Actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, nearly five years ago, has said that the past few years 'have been pretty hard'. The actors, collectively known as Brangelina to their fans, abruptly split towards the end of 2016
They have since been involved in a custody battle over their six children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, then 16, Zahara, then 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It has been reported one of the primary issues of contention is Angelina's desire to be able to travel the world, and Brad's insistence that she make Los Angeles her home base.
In an interview to British Vogue, she said that her house is just a few minutes away from Brad's. Asked about her house, which used to belong to Hollywood icon Cecil B DeMille, she said, I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."
In 2018, E! News reported that Brad had ensured that his next film, director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was filmed in Los Angeles, thereby enabling him to be near the kids. The same report suggested that Jolie was ‘furious’ with him for having tied her down, as she prefers a more globetrotting lifestyle.
Also read: Inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's super-specific custody dispute
Angelina spoke about how life has changed in the last few years. Asked if she's in a happy phase in her life, she said, "I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it."
