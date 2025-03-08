Anna Kendrick gives ‘shady’ response when asked about reuniting with Blake Lively at Another Simple Favor premiere

What Anna Kendrick said about Blake Lively

When asked, “Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” the actor seemed to evade the question and in turn, replied, "Oh, you know.”

Fan reactions

Anna's response quickly surfaced on X where many fans wondered whether everything was all right between the two actors. A fan commented, “And this is why we will support Anna.” A second user said, “She didn’t clown Blake. She just wasn’t taking the bait. Smart on her part.” A comment read, “Classic Anna Kendrick - making interviews awkward but still being the coolest person in the room.” Another said, “Anna Kendrick really said, ‘I’m not touching that mess’ and kept it moving.”

At the premiere, Blake was seen posing with her co-stars Anna Kendrick and Michele Morrone on the red carpet. A sequel to A Simple Favor which released in 2018, the film is directed by Paul Feig and releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

Blake has been in the limelight ever since she filed a sexual harassment case against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni last year in December. She accused him of multiple offenses, including changing intimate scenes without her consent, unwanted kissing, and probing into her personal life. She also claimed Baldoni launched a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.