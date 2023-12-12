Anne Hathaway shares how Spider-Man 4 role could have changed her career

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 stands out for comic book enthusiasts. The project, initiated in 2007 with Raimi and the franchise's core cast, faced an untimely demise in 2010, leaving fans to wonder about the potential storyline. One intriguing revelation involves Anne Hathaway, slated to portray Felicia Hardy/Black Cat. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hathaway disclosed the limited progress made before the project's cancellation.

"I did not get into costume and did not read a script past the audition sides," Hathaway shared. "I got the part, and, yeah, it just… I think that's probably more the producers' story to tell than mine should they ever decide to tell it."

Reflecting on the expansive Spider-Man universe's subsequent evolution, Hathaway acknowledged its growth and reinvention. Despite missing the chance to bring Black Cat to life, she emphasized not overstating the situation. Hathaway's career took a different feline turn when she portrayed Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, a role she believes might not have materialized if Spider-Man 4 had proceeded.

"That's how I hold it. The way I hold it is if that movie had gotten made, I don't know if I would have been considered because I don't know if (Nolan) would've said, 'No, no, she's occupied in another universe,'" Hathaway remarked.

Looking ahead, Hathaway's recent film, "Eileen," set in 1960s New England, explores captivating dynamics within a prison setting. The accomplished actress is also gearing up for a romantic comedy, "She Came to Me," and a role in the upcoming David Lowery film, "Mother Mary."

As Hathaway gracefully navigates her diverse roles, she reflects on the unpredictability of an actor's journey, asserting, "The right role finds the right person, and sometimes it's you and sometimes it's not, so when it doesn't happen just trust deeper and keep going. Just keep going."

