A source confirmed to People that Anne has indeed given birth to her third child. In pictures shared by TMZ on social media, Anne was seen carrying her newborn in a baby carrier as she walked along the streets of New York. She wore a long white coat paired with matching track pants. This marked her first public appearance since giving birth. The baby was seen wearing a pink bobble hat, prompting speculation about its gender.

Actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman . Pictures of the actor carrying her newborn during a stroll in New York City have surfaced online, sparking speculation. Fans believe that Anne may have welcomed a baby girl after having two sons.

One fan wrote, "She got her girl." Another commented, “A pink bobble hat? Did she finally have a girl?”

However, Anne is yet to officially announce the birth on social media. She is already a mother to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with husband Adam Shulman. During an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said she had decided not to reveal the sex of her third child. “We know. We’re not saying. I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad. I’m definitely gonna disappear and take some time off."

Anne announced her third pregnancy in June this year through an Instagram video. Dressed in a flowy white outfit, the actor walked into the frame with her hands placed in front of her stomach. As Barbara Lewis' song Baby I'm Yours played in the background, she moved her arms to reveal her baby bump. Hathaway then smiled, lovingly held her stomach and walked out of the frame. She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x”.