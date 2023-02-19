Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office day 2 collection: Marvel film earns 18 crore, beats out Shehzada

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returned for an all-new adventure in the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man saga had plenty of interest in India as it earned ₹9.92 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day two, taking its overall collections to over ₹18 crore on the weekend. It made more money than Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, which also opened on the same day. (Also read: Shehzada box office day 2 collection: Kartik Aaryan film has a shaky start, earns ₹12 crore)

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is written by Jeff Loveness and features several returning actors from the previous films. The superhero film introduces Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, while Kathryn Newton plays Ant-Man's daughter Cassie. William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, Michael Douglas, David Dastmalchian and Katy O'Brian are also part of this latest sequel.

In the film, Ant-Man (Paul) and Wasp (Evangeline) travel to the Quantum Realm along with the rest of their family to take on Kang. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is on track to have a good opening weekend worldwide and will easily cross $100 million globally this weekend.

Shehzada, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, only earned ₹6 crore on opening day and matched its earnings on Saturday as well. So far, it has made a little over ₹12 crore at the box office. While the Hindi film, which is a remake of the south film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (202) is holding steady, it has yet to see any growth over this weekend. It seems the holiday of Mahashivratri has benefitted the Hollywood film more.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "Quantumania packs in a whole lot of plot in its two hours - the world-building of introducing us to the Quantum Realm (shots! shots! shots!); an ensemble adventure for team Ant-Man; an introduction to the villain that will define the next phase of the MCU and even a Star-Wars-style resistance-dictatorship story. And Quantamania is the least bland MCU film in a while. Despite being a superhero nerd, I had to rely on Google to remind myself what the recent ones even were."

