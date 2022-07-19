Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy marries in ‘intimate courthouse wedding’, claim reports

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae in a secret ceremony in the US. As per multiple reports, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently before Anya flew to Australia to resume shooting the Mad Max spinoff Furiosa. The couple has remained low key ever since they began dating sometime last year, making very few public appearances together. Also read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married after 20 years of romance

Anya has appeared in popular shows like The Queen’s Gambit and Peaky Blinders as well as films like Emma and Split. The 26-year-old began dating musician and actor Malcolm last year. In March this year, the couple walked the red carpet for the first time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

Now, a report in Page Six claims that Anya has wed love Malcolm “in an intimate courthouse wedding”. As per the report, the actor tied the knot before jetting to Australia to continue filming Furiosa, the prequel/spin-off to Mad Max: Fury Road, which also stars Chris Hemsworth.

Page Six mentioned that they tried to reach out to Anya’s representative, who did not return requests for comment. Rumours of their wedding, or at least engagement, began doing the rounds last month when Anya was spotted wearing a diamond ring in some paparazzi pictures clicked in New York. On Monday, Anya and Malcolm were spotted in New York, with Anya once again seen wearing her engagement ring.

Anya made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the 2014 horror comedy Vampire Academy. However, her role was cut from the final edit of the film. She eventually made her screen debut in the TV series Endeavour the following year. Her breakthrough role in the 2015 period drama horror film The Witch earned her recognition and awards both. Her first commercial success was M Night Shyamalan’s Split (2016), where she starred alongside James McAvoy. She reprised her role in the film’s sequel Glass (2019). She gained superstardom with her hot Netflix show The Queen's Gambit.

