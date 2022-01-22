Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in ‘bad’ car accident, escapes unhurt

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

“There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another...one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV’s airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage.

TMZ posted pictures from the crash site showing Arnold’s black SUV partially on top of the red car, with which it collided. The actor was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

As per TMZ, the accident was “so bad his monster SUV rolled over on top of another car, and that driver was badly injured”. The outlet said the woman who was driving the other car was injured -- bleeding heavily from her head and an ambulance later took her to the hospital. Witnesses said the crash “looked like a stunt in a movie”.

The report added that law enforcement sources said they believe the accident was Arnold’s fault. They were quoted saying that he was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red. Arnold was not ticketed, however.

Arnold’s representative informed Fox News Digital that he is “okay” and is extremely concerned about the injured woman.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most successful action stars in Hollywood history, having been a decorated bodybuilder prior to his acting career. He also served as the Governor of California from 2003-11. He was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate, reprising his iconic role from the Terminator series. He is set to appear in a supporting role in the upcoming action-comedy Kung Fury 2.

(With ANI inputs)

