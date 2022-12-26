Avatar The Way of Water box office: Film enters 300 cr club, marks highest 2nd Saturday for a Hollywood movie in India

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water continues its solid run at the domestic box office. After a great run in its first week, the James Cameron-led sequel to the 2009 blockbuster showed a strong hold over the second week. In India, the film has entered the ₹300-crore club after the second weekend of its release. (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water box office day 9 collection: Film crosses ₹200 cr mark, could take away Cirkus share)

The sci-fi film had the added advantage of the holidays over the second weekend, given that there was no competition from a big Bollywood release on Friday, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus failing to live up to the hype. The Rohit Shetty film had low occupancy throughout the first weekend. Meanwhile the family audience warmed up to the Avatar sequel, and the film held its own over other local film releases.

According to a report on the trade website Box Office India, Avatar - The Way Of Water saw tremendous growth on its second Saturday with around 70-75 percent occupancy. It collected ₹20.5-21 crores nett, which makes it the highest collection ever for a Hollywood film for a second Saturday in India.

James's The Way of Water has released 13 years after the 2009 original film. The sequel follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they try and protect their kids from the return of the Skypeople and Colonel Quaritch (Steven Lang) who is hell-bent on revenge. The film also introduces a new water tribe of the Na'vi called the Metkayina.

Avatar The Way of Water, which released globally on December 16, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. In India, the film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Plans are already underway for the next two installments in the Avatar franchise to continue the saga of the Na'vi tribes of Pandora.

The Hindustan Times review of the film had stated, " The Way of Water's finale is grand, messy and emotional, with several echoes of James's own Titanic (1997) and its warm, emotional ending. But the much-touted running time of a 192 minutes isn't much of a factor here. The action keeps you engaged on the big screen as the screenplay by James, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver sets up scenarios that can take the franchise forward."

