Avatar The Way of Water box office: James Cameron movie crosses $1 billion in 14 days; 6th fastest film ever to do so

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office within 14 days of its release. It has now become the fastest movie this year to hit the milestone within such a short span, and the 6th fastest film ever to arrive at that mark, along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also hit $1 billion in 2018 within 14 days. (Also read: Avatar 2 VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati: 'James Cameron is very generous in his praise')

Currently the James Cameron film is the third highest-grossing film released during the pandemic era, having taken over the numbers that Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness collected, and it is all set to cross the collection of Jurassic World: Dominion to aim for the 2nd position. The first position is held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is still the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era at $1.91 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water is also the fastest to cross the $1 billion mark since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took 12 days. The original Avatar, which was released in 2009 still maintains the position as the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide collection of $2.97 billion.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has released 13 years after the 2009 original film. The sequel follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they try and protect their kids from the return of the Skypeople and Colonel Quaritch (Steven Lang) who is hell-bent on revenge. The film also introduces a new water tribe of the Na'vi called the Metkayina.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which released globally on December 16, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. In India, the film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Plans are already underway for the next two installments in the Avatar franchise to continue the saga of the Na'vi tribes of Pandora.

The film has been nominated for two awards at next year's Golden Globes. It is up for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for James. The sci-fi feature has also been named one of the ten best films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

