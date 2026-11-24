It has been a week since the advance bookings for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday opened in India, and so far, the film has wreaked havoc at the ticket window. Still over three weeks away from release, the Marvel tentpole has already grossed ₹50 crore in pre-sales across India, selling over 8 lakh tickets. The pace for bookings is so high that the Hollywood juggernaut is rivalling the biggest Bollywood films, such as Ramayana and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking

Robert Downey Jr plays Doom in Avengers Doomsday.

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Marvel Studios opened ticket bookings for Avengers: Doomsday at midnight on November 17 in India. This came right after a social media movement led by Indian fans that got #OpenDoomsdayBookings trending on X (formerly Twitter). The unprecedented demand is evident with the film getting round-the-clock shows in many parts of the country. Many midnight shows for opening day were sold out within hours.

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By Tuesday morning, a week after advance bookings opened, Sacnilk estimated that pre-sales across all days of Avengers: Doomsday had grossed over ₹50 crore in India. This included ₹22 crore for day 1 itself. Not many Indian films manage a ₹50-crore advance, let alone three weeks before release. Hence, the craze for Doomsday is evident. Currently, the film is on track to set the all-time advance-booking record for a Hollywood film in India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day had grossed ₹25 crore in pre-sales for its opening day earlier this year. Doomsday is almost at that mark and still has 23 days to go before it releases in theatres.

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Doomsday outpaces Ramayana and Dhurandhar

{{^usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday’s pace of advance bookings is unprecedented for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing levels achieved by Spider-Man: Brand New Day just a few months ago. In fact, the Marvel film is even outpacing Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2, the two biggest Hindi films ever. Both Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 reached the ₹50 crore mark in advance bookings less than a week before their release, while Avengers: Doomsday has crossed the mark with 23 days to go. Doomsday has added ₹20 crore in the last five days alone, meaning the long advance window has not affected its pace. With over three weeks to go, there is no predicting just how far the film will go. Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the India record with day 1 advance booking sales of ₹91 crore in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday’s pace of advance bookings is unprecedented for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing levels achieved by Spider-Man: Brand New Day just a few months ago. In fact, the Marvel film is even outpacing Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2, the two biggest Hindi films ever. Both Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 reached the ₹50 crore mark in advance bookings less than a week before their release, while Avengers: Doomsday has crossed the mark with 23 days to go. Doomsday has added ₹20 crore in the last five days alone, meaning the long advance window has not affected its pace. With over three weeks to go, there is no predicting just how far the film will go. Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the India record with day 1 advance booking sales of ₹91 crore in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Avengers Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is the MCU's first Avengers title since Endgame in 2019. Doomsday will be released on December 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros.' sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box-office battle dubbed Dunesday. In India, the film will release a day early, on December 17.

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