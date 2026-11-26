Some films have a fanbase, while others enjoy a cult following. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films have managed to achieve both. Be it The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) or any other film in the franchise, these movies have consistently brought fans together and parked conversations around fan theories that extend far beyond the big screen.

Fans think Cillian Murphy might be playing Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday. more less

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Now, with the release of Avengers: Doomsday drawing closer, MCU fans are bracing for another storm, with the stakes higher than ever. After unveiling a trailer for the film on Wednesday, the makers released a special teaser on Thursday. The latest footage has left fans wondering if Cillian Murphy could be playing Doctor Doom in the film.

Fans speculate Cillian Murphy is Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

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For the longest time, Doctor Doom's character has been associated with Robert Downey Jr. The actor made a brief, uncredited appearance as the villain in the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Even before that, Marvel Studios had officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 that Downey would play Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement had seemingly put an end to any speculation about who would play the iconic villain.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the latest teaser has sparked fresh theories among fans. In the footage, Magneto, played by Sir Ian McKellen, appears to try to remove Doctor Doom's mask, with the camera briefly focusing on the character's eyes. Some fans believe the eyes look blue or green rather than brown, which they associate with Downey. This has led to speculation that the actor behind the mask could be Cillian Murphy, known for his striking blue eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the latest teaser has sparked fresh theories among fans. In the footage, Magneto, played by Sir Ian McKellen, appears to try to remove Doctor Doom's mask, with the camera briefly focusing on the character's eyes. Some fans believe the eyes look blue or green rather than brown, which they associate with Downey. This has led to speculation that the actor behind the mask could be Cillian Murphy, known for his striking blue eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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A social media user wrote on X, "Something is seriously fishy here. RDJ is supposedly playing Doctor Doom, so why is Marvel going to such extreme lengths to hide his face throughout the movie? What are they trying to keep secret? Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection? Or is Marvel secretly planning to bring RDJ back as Iron Man? Because let's be honest, in the MCU, death has never really meant anything. I feel like Marvel is hiding a much bigger twist than we're expecting."

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Another user commented, "I think the guy playing Doom with mask is not RDJ. It’s some other guy and for marketing and reach purposes they are selling as played by RDJ. May be the scenes w/o mask will be done by him. Only dubbing was for both done by him. NO MORE Twist and it’s my POV." A third user wrote, "Damn those eyes! He is no one but Cillian Murphy!!"

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These are, however, only fan theories. Marvel has not announced any change to its casting.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers Doomsday is an upcoming Marvel Studios movie and also the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

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The film has an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Vanessa Kirby. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17.