Seven years ago, Avengers: Endgame, the zenith of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released in theatres and became the highest-grossing film of all time (before being overtaken by Avatar on re-release). Now, the biggest superhero film of all time is back in theatres, with bonus scenes and a new ending, which leads to Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, out in theatres in December.

Avengers Endgame Encore is the number film at the global box office this weekend.

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Marvel films have been seeing mixed results at the box office since the pandemic. Doomsday is meant to revive the universe, and Avengers Endgame Encore is being billed as the perfect lead-up to that. And so far, so good. This weekend, Endgame returned to the No. 1 spot at the box office in a victory lap for Marvel

Avengers Endgame Encore box office

The re-release grossed $26 million in North America over the weekend and another $60 million overseas, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. This $86 million opening weekend is the highest for a re-release globally. In North America, only two films have done better. The 1997 release of Star Wars: A New Hope ($35.9 million) and the 2011 repeat of The Lion King ($30.2 million) opened higher than Endgame in domestic cinemas.

Endgame Encore beats new releases

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{{^usCountry}} Hollywood has increasingly turned to rereleases in recent years to fill gaps in the release schedule. But Endgame Encore is different. This week saw the release of three new films in the US and Canada, including ones starring Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson. Yet. Endgame Encore easily out-earned them all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hollywood has increasingly turned to rereleases in recent years to fill gaps in the release schedule. But Endgame Encore is different. This week saw the release of three new films in the US and Canada, including ones starring Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson. Yet. Endgame Encore easily out-earned them all. {{/usCountry}}

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The Marvel film earned $86 million worldwide this weekend. Brad Pitt's Heart of the Beast had to settle for the second spot, opening at $50 million. Robert Pattinson's true-crime drama, Primetime, opened at an impressive $30 million, while Universal Pictures’ Forgotten Island brought up the rear with $20 million. The opening for Primetime was more impressive. The film, starring Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, was made on a modest $15 million budget and opened in 500 fewer theatres.

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What's new in Endgame Encore

Avengers: Endgame was the final chapter in Marvel's Infinity Saga and saw the death and defeat of Thanos, the franchise's over-arching villain from 2008-19. Avengers: Doomsday will retcon several elements from Endgame, introducing the new big bad - Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) Endgame Encore leads up to Doomsday with several new end-credits scenes and an introductory thank you to fans from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. These new scenes show just how Endgame's events led directly to Doctor Doom's rise.