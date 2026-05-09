Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson engaged- 5 things to know about TLC's Unexpected couple

TLC's Unexpected stars Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson are now officially engaged. Bella, who is 16 has announced the news on May 6 by sharing a slideshow on TikTok and Instagram showing off her new engagement ring, with the caption reading, "Now the best thing about my left hand… is a ring on it from the right man." The announcement quickly went viral, according to TMZ.

Unexpected stars Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson are engaged.(Instagram screenshot/ @tlc)

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The engagement ring Bella showed off was a square-shaped diamond with a gold band, and it replaced the promise ring she had previously been wearing. In one of the photos, a tiny hand which is believed to belong to their baby son, Wes could be seen touching the ring, as per People.

Bella is currently 16 years old and Hunter is just 14 which makes this engagement one of the most talked-about stories surrounding the show. According to the show's timeline, Hunter was only 12 years old when Bella became pregnant.

The two are currently featured on Season 7 of Unexpected, which follows teenage pregnancies and parenthood. The season documents the birth of their son Wes and their journey as young parents.

Hunter was only 12 years old when Bella became pregnant, and Bella later gave birth to their son Wes at age 15, as per Parade.