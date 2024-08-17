Blake Lively interviewer says actor's ‘little bump’ remark hurt like a ‘bullet’ as she was struggling with infertility

Blake Lively has found herself under fire for her ‘tone-deaf’ promotional tour on the film It Ends With Us, which deals with a sensitive issue like domestic violence. Amid this backlash, Norweigan reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa came out with her experience interviewing her in 2016 for Cafe Society, calling the conversation a ‘nightmare.’ In a new interview with The Daily Mail, as reported by Page Six, the journalist has now revealed that the actor's comment hurt her more because she was ‘infertile.’ (Also read: Reddit is not sold on Rhea Kapoor's 'stupid' defence of Blake Lively's It End With Us promotion style) Reporter Kjersti Flaa shared a snippet from the 2016 interview with Blake Lively and her Cafe Society costar Parker Posey.

What the journalist said

The journalist said, “To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant. So to me that comment was like a bullet… It was such a traumatizing experience to me. I was there to do a job, and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that.”

She went on to add, “I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again.”

More details

The actor is facing intense backlash on social media for her rude behaviour with the interviewer. During the chat, Flaa had congratulated the actor, as she had recently confirmed she was pregnant with her second baby. The actor's reply was, “Congrats on your little bump.”

Flaa posted the interview on her YouTube channel last week, with the note, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.” She further added in the description, “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.”