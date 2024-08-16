Reddit is not sold on Rhea Kapoor's 'stupid' defence of Blake Lively's It End With Us promotion style

Blake Lively is facing backlash for her It Ends With Us press tour. The actor was criticised for avoiding to speak about more sensitive aspects of the film and adopting a light-hearted tone in interviews and press meets, instead. Social media is brimming with disappointed reactions over her not focusing on domestic violence, which is the main theme of the movie. Rhea Kapoor called out the negativity against It Ends With Us marketing campaign.

Now, Indian producer Rhea Kapoor has commented on Blake's Instagram handle and called out the commentary on the marketing campaign of the movie. However, Reddit is not feeling Rhea's defence of the Hollywood actor. (Also read: Justin Baldoni hires Johnny Depp's crisis PR amid rift with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively)

Rhea calls out hate against Blake Lively's press tour

Rhea's comment read, “The commentary on the marketing of the film is so sad. More power to Blake, Colleen and the producers for promoting the crap out of this movie. As a filmmaker, we know how difficult it is to bring real women’s stories into the mainstream and share them with as many people as possible. Celebrate women that we see everyday that have been through this and come out stronger and embrace their light. Normalise telling their stories instead of throwing them into a box. You want to shame the actress for wearing pretty dresses for the press tour instead? What was she supposed to? Hide at home in sweats? a great way to ensure even fewer of these stories are told. And so what if she promoted her brand she’s a business woman and she’s doing press god how judgmental. Are. We.”

She also lauded Blake for making a film on domestic violence and wrote, “A movie about DV just opened to 40 million dollars.”

Reddit reacts to ‘tone deaf’ take

The video and Rhea's comments reached Reddit. A person wrote, “Why is it always a kapoor? Does she think she will get noticed by ryan & blake and then sonam will invite them to dinner?” Another wrote, “Rhea has completely missed out the point for which Blake is getting hate.” A person commented, “Of course someone as privileged and tone-deaf as Blake will not find any issue with how Blake and her husband tried to make the movie all about themselves and romanticize the topic. Expected nothing better from Ms. Rhea Kapoor.”

“How delusional these people can be? Birds of the feather flock together,” commented another.

What's happening with It Ends With Us?

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel by the same name. It features Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and others in pivotal characters. The story is about a woman who suffers domestic violence at the hands of her husband and finds solace in an old friend from her childhood.

However, Blake is being called out for only mentioning her outfits, her newly launched haircare line and selling the film as a frothy romantics drama. Justin Baldoni, who stars opposite her as the abusive husband, has also directed the movie. His approach towards promoting the movie has been starkly different. He is talking in interviews about dealing with sensitive issues such as domestic violence with care in his movie.

Moreover, there are also reports of a tiff between Blake and Justin behind the scenes. Blake is reportedly telling people that Justin body-shamed her and kissed her longer than needed in a scene. Justin has hired a crisis manager who previously worked with Johnny Depp during his DV case with Amber Heard.