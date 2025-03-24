Menu Explore
Brad Pitt faces major setback in lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 24, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Hurricane Katrina victims sue Brad Pitt and Make It Right Foundation over faulty homes, achieving a court victory requiring document disclosure.

Victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, who claim to have received faulty homes built by Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation, are taking legal action against the actor personally and his nonprofit organization in a class action lawsuit. The homeowners, represented by Ron Austin Law, have recently achieved a significant victory in court, with a district court ruling that Make It Right must hand over crucial documents during the discovery phase of the lawsuit.

Victims of Hurricane Katrina are pursuing a class action lawsuit against Brad Pitt and Make It Right Foundation over defective homes. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed(REUTERS)

Pitt attempts to block deposition amid lawsuit

According to The US Sun, Pitt had been attempting to block a deposition in the class action lawsuit, arguing that it conflicted with his demanding movie schedule. Although he was named on Ron Austin's witness list, his legal team filed a motion to exempt him from being deposed.

The court filings stated, “Mr Pitt's motion picture production schedule presents concerns that extend beyond his personal time and attention. Most notably, Mr Pitt's absence from film production in the event of a deposition could cause major scheduling issues with potential legal and financial consequences for the studio.”

The documents also read, "In addition, it is likely Mr Pitt will be on location in Europe over the next several months, meaning that any in-person deposition will involve costly and time-consuming travel."

The particular motion was filed in April 2024 and was not previously published by the news outlet. In June, the judge declared a moot point in the lawsuit as the discovery process was yet to be completed and is still in process.

Further updates bout the lawsuit

The legal team for Make It Right has requested more time to review the foundations' documents and paperwork. Their court documents stated that they included “approximately 195 boxes, 13 filing cabinets, the IT server, and 13 desktops and laptops. These contents fill three rooms,” as reported by The US Sun. Ron Austin Law has reportedly received a substantial amount of evidence in the form of 70,000 documents, along with an additional 30,000 pages of financial records from the defendants.

To strengthen their case, the legal team is now looking to bring in forensic accountants and has already enlisted architectural and engineering experts. With a status conference scheduled for next month, the legal battle appears to be far from over.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
