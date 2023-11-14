Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon for a year, introduces her as his ‘girlfriend’: report

Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 33, for a year now, and they are in a “good place,” a source told People. “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the insider said. Brad Pitt has separated from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 33, for a year now, and they are in a “good place,” a source told People (Inés-Olivia de Ramon/LinkedIn, bradpittofflcial/Instagram)

"He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend," the insider said, adding that Pitt "is doing great with Ines." “It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," said the source.

Pitt and de Ramon made a public appearance together earlier this month. They were seen stepping out at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. There, the 59-year-old actor introduced a tribute to filmmaker David Fincher.

While the pair did not pose together, they were seen enjoying their time at the event. “They were super loving,” a source told People about the outing, adding that they were “laughing and joking with everyone around them” at the gala, and appeared “to be having a good time.”

In fact, this couple spent a lot of time together this summer in Europe. De Ramon reportedly went to visit Pitt several times while he was filming a Formula One racing movie.

A source claimed in July that de Ramon and Pitt were “doing great” and that their relationship was still “going very strong.” “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider said, adding that it is “apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

The pair have reportedly been to multiple trips together, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023. They were seen staying there for New Year's Eve and the days to follow. A source told People that on Valentine's Day, Pitt gifted de Ramon a huge bouquet of flowers. She was later seen carrying it.