Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spark dating speculation with NYC getaway…Where does this leave Leonardo Di Caprio?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are once again stirring up dating rumours.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's NYC Weekend Sparks Dating Buzz, While Leonardo DiCaprio's Love Life Takes a Twist, and Irina Shayk Enjoys Beach Escape. (Vittoria/Instagram,gigihadid/Instagram,bradleycooperofficial/Instagram)(Instagram)

Over the weekend, they were spotted arriving in New York City together, sharing a car after what appeared to be a weekend getaway.

TMZ managed to capture photos of their discreet exit from the vehicle, with Bradley at the wheel and Gigi riding shotgun in a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Gigi was seen unloading items, including an overnight bag, from the trunk before Bradley followed suit with more bags.

Last week, the duo was seen dining at the famous New York City restaurant Via Carota, as reported by DailyMail. During their outing, Gigi wore a white crop top along with a brown skirt, a black leather jacket, and a sleek bun, while Bradley had on a plaid shirt, a tee from the One Tribe Foundation, and a baseball cap.

The supermodel had previously been linked to Bradley's close friend, Leonardo DiCaprio. In July, reports surfaced of Gigi and Leo getting flirty during a Hamptons getaway, according to People magazine.

In what position does this leave the Titanic star? Leo and Gigi have dated for a considerable amount of time. Is there scope for a potential feud between the two actors?

However, it was revealed that they partied together for two nights over the Fourth of July weekend and that Gigi seemed quite happy during their interactions. A month later, there were rumors of Leo dating Gigi's friend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is an Italian model.

Only time will tell whether it was all just a petty comeback or all is well between the two stars.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper recently enjoyed a vacation with his ex, Irina Shayk, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lea. Irina, who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady, shared enticing topless photos on her Instagram Stories while laying in the sun during their getaway.

These photos featured her in bikini bottoms and sneakers, with a shirt tied around her waist, covering her chest with her hand as she posed among some rocks.