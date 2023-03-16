Brian Cox says Meghan Markle 'knew what she was getting into', but adds monarchy doesn't make sense

Brian Cox claims that Meghan Markle "knew what she was getting into" when she married Prince Harry. The Succession actor accused the Duchess of Sussex of having known the consequences of joining as a member of the Royal Family. (Also read: Prince Harry to add new chapter in paperback edition of Spare: Report)

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children – Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023. It has not been confirmed as yet if Harry, Meghan and the children will travel to England in May for King Charles' coronation ceremony. Recently, the royal drama grabbed headlines when King Charles III ordered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, by the early summer.

In a new interview with Haute Living New York, it was reported by Page Six that Brian Cox, who stars as mogul Logan Roy in HBO’s hit drama Succession, alleged that Meghan Markle clearly knew what getting into the Royal Family would entail. He referred to the recent drama and said, "You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off... I mean, she knew what she was getting into... In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. F–k it."

Ahead of the release of the book earlier this year on January 10, Prince Harry made several accusations at the Royal Family, and even aimed at the damage done by his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Harry said that Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image in the media which was the reason for her behaviour. He had earlier revealed that the memoir was intended to be much longer, to delve into many more details, but was finally trimmed short because if those details came into light, neither Prince William nor King Charles III would ever forgive him.

