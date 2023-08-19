Octavia Spencer supports Britney Spears after Sam Asghari's prenup warning: ‘Extortion is illegal’

Octavia Spencer is continuing her support for Britney Spears amid her separation from estranged husband Sam Asghari. The Oscar-winner commented on a Page Six report on Instagram that revealed how Sam Asghari is threatening to reveal embarrassing information about Britney unless he receives payment on Wednesday. (Also read: After divorce filing, Britney Spears afraid she will lose custody of beloved dogs)

What Octavia said

Octavia Spencer has commented on the divorce between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

This is not the first time that Octavia has come in support of the singer. Two years ago, when Britney announced that Sam Asghari had proposed after almost five years of dating, on her Instagram post, Octavia had commented, saying, "make him sign a prenup." Now, in an Instagram post made by Page Six where it was reported that Sam is threatening to reveal 'extraordinarily embarrassing' details about Britney if the prenup is not negotiated, it was Octavia who left a comment, saying, "extortion is illegal.”

More details

Later, the Hidden Figures actor had made a clarification about her prenup comment after it went viral. The actor had said, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.” But now, after two years, many social media users are looking back at Octavia's comment and reflecting how she was the only one who saw this coming.

Meanwhile, Britney has broken her silence on the divorce and made a statement on her Instagram. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! ... So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she wrote.

