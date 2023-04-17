Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx didn't see eye to eye before hospitalisation, he hated she being centre of attraction: Report

It was meant to be a dream comeback for actress Cameron Diaz who is set to return to the silver screen with Netflix film Back in Action alongside Jamie Fox. However the scandalous reports from the sets of Back in Action have reportedly made her rethink retirement.

According to a report on RadarOnline.com before Jamie Foxx was hospitalised due to a medical complication he was not sharing happiest of moments with her handpicked co-star and they weren't seeing eye to eye. Now Cameron has gone publish with the idea of quitting showbiz again, “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place,” The Sun reported.

Radar Online quotes a source from the sets claiming Jamie has been ‘throwing a lot of weight around and sadly Cameron’s bearing the brunt of his foul moods'. The source added, “You’d think he’d be thrilled he convinced her to be in his movie, but he hates that she is the centre of attention.”

The making of the much awaited film has been shrouded with controversies in the past. Weeks before the medical emergency, according to The Sun, Jamie allegedly had a breakdown after which the film had to be halted. Fans speculate that the health problem could be a result of stress he has been enduring on the sets of the film.

Previously four film crew members were also sacked after they allegedly duped the star/ “One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx. It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on.” The Sun reported. Even a bomb scare halted the film shooting few weeks back.

Even as Jamie recuperates reports claim a 10-hour work schedule and a desire to head back with her kid is reshaping Cameron's desire to work again. But several known to the internal matter blame Foxx's attitude, “The guy needs to chill. Making the whole experience a nightmare of Cameron is totally out of line!”

