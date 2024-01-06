Cameron Diaz never met Jeffrey Epstein, actor says in statement after her name emerged in unsealed documents

Cameron Diaz has denied having any association with the Jeffrey Epstein case in a statement to ET, claiming she had not even met him. Her name had emerged alongside names of other Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell as several court documents related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz among Hollywood stars named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents Cameron Diaz had no association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Cameron's statement

Cameron's representative told ET in a statement, "Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

How did Cameron's name came up

According to ET, Cameron Diaz' name came up in a deposition by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, whose testimony was part of a 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Johanna had claimed that Jeffrey bragged about his close bond with celebrities like Cameron Diaz and many others. Johanna had said in that deposition that she never met Cameron and Jeffrey was simply "name-dropping" after hanging up phone calls.

AP reports more than 130 additional court files were unsealed on Friday in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, providing yet more detail about the late millionaire financier's sexual abuse of underage girls and interactions with celebrities. The latest round of documents included excerpts of testimony from people who worked for Jeffrey, copies of phone messages he received — including one from Harvey Weinstein — and lots of legal memos from lawyers discussing who could potentially have been called as a witness if the lawsuit ever went to trial. Lots of the records covered material that has been the subject of many past news stories about Jeffrey and his victims.

The records are all related to a defamation lawsuit that one of Jeffrey’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, filed in 2015 against the millionaire's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by multiple women of helping Jeffrey recruit underage victims. The suit was settled in 2017. Ghislaine was later prosecuted and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

(With AP inputs)

