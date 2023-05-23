Cannes Film Festival: Protestor sneaks in, pours fake blood on herself on red carpet. Watch

In the middle of all the red carpet looks that have been grabbing headlines at the Cannes Film Festival, a protestor caught everyone's attention. The woman was spotted wearing a dress with the colours of the Ukrainian national flag on the stairs leading to the theatre and then proceeded to cover herself in fake blood. (Also read: Mouni Roy goes noir for second Cannes outfit, Disha Patani calls her 'so beautiful'. See pics)

Security escorted the protestor out of the red carpet steps.

The clip of the protest quickly went viral on social media, where the woman was seen pouring fake blood over herself as the security personnel of the festival tried to get her away from the carpet. The unnamed woman was seen in a bejeweled yellow and blue dress, as she made her way up the red carpet stairs ahead of the premiere of the Russian film Acide on Sunday at Cannes Film Festival.

The woman then moved ahead for a few steps, and then stopped. She then turned around at the cameras and then picked two bags of red liquid that resembled blood from the neckline of her dress and burst them over her head. She used her hands to smear the red liquid all over her face. As the security guards immediately took note of this and tried to take her off the stairs, photographers were spotted trying to get a picture of her. There has been no response from the festival insiders regarding this protest.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 16 and will continue till May 27. Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is the president of the jury of the films in competition this year, vying for the Palme d'Or. Kanu Behl's Agra, in the Un Certain Regard section and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy in the midnight screenings section, are the only two Indian films selected this year, alongside Yudhajit Basu's Nehemich short film in the Le Cinef section of the festival.

Many Indian celebrities also attended the red carpet of the festival, including Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, Dolly Singh, and Urvashi Rautela to name a few.

