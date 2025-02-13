Captain America Brave New World debuts with 3rd lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in MCU at 52%

Captain America: Brave New World’s RT rating

MCU has had a tough time since the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The following films failed to make a mark with both the audience and critics. 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine is the only film that managed to break through, opening to $211 million in the US despite being an R-rated film.

Captain America: Brave New World’s score is higher only than Eternals, which has a 47% rating and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has a 46% rating. Once it hits screens, it remains to be seen if the film will receive a higher rating on Popcornmeter, which is the audience score. Eternals has a Popcornmeter rating of 77%, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has an 81% rating.

About Captain America: Brave New World

According to Screenrant, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to make $85-$95 million in the US and $190 million worldwide. It is the fourth instalment in the Captain America film series, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It also continues from the 2021 web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Directed by Julius Onah, the 35th MCU film will see Anthony as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, while Harrison Ford plays Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, aka Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson also star in it.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, this is the first film where Anthony will take over from Chris Evans as the next Captain America.