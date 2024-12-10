After Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans returns to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel reunion

According to Variety, Chris, who is popular among Marvel fans for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, is considering another MCU appearance in 2026’s epic.

At the moment, it is not clear which role he will be playing. All the plot details for Doomsday have been kept under wraps. Robert Downey Jr. is back, but not as Iron Man. He will be seen as Doctor Victor von Doom, the main villain of the Fantastic Four.

Representatives for Chris and Disney have not commented on the buzz yet.

More about the project

The new Marvel feature project deals with multiple timelines and universes and is expected to reunite many actors from previous and current films. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, which will conclude the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

They have dropped hints that the films will be connected to the two-part story of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. That sets the stage for more reunions which might include Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026, with Secret Wars expected to land on May 7, 2027.

Chris Evans’ stint in MCU

Chris retired from MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame which showed Captain America had aged into an old man and passed the character’s patriotic shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

This year, Chris showed up in a brief role in the billion-dollar blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, his character from 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films.