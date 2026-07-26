After Chadwick Boseman, Marvel introduces new Black Panther. Here’s everything we know about Black Panther 3

Almost six years since Chadwick Boseman's death, Marvel Studios has officially found its next Black Panther. At the San Diego Comic-Con, Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler announced that actor David Jonsson will take on the iconic mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Black Panther 3.

David Jonsson is set to play T’Challa, the son and namesake of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, in Black Panther 3.

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The announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, with fans largely welcoming the decision and expressing excitement over the Black Panther story continuing while carrying forward the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

New Black Panther announced

Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige shared the update when they took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday during Marvel Studios‘ panel. They shared that a third Black Panther movie is officially in the works, with a brand-new star who will take on the titular mantle.

Actor David Jonsson is set to play T’Challa, the son and namesake of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character. Black Panther 3 is slated to hit the theaters on December 15, 2028.

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{{^usCountry}} “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” David Jonsson said from the stage as the audience screamed and cheered, with some sections breaking out in Wakanda chants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” David Jonsson said from the stage as the audience screamed and cheered, with some sections breaking out in Wakanda chants. {{/usCountry}}

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The third part of the franchise will follow David Jonsson’s character, Prince T’Challa II, as he comes of age after he was introduced as a child in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Apart from Ryan Coogler returning for the third film, Leticia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Chadwick Boseman was set to reprise his lead role in a planned sequel before he died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. After his death, the follow-up film’s focus shifted to Leticia Wright’s character, Shuri, taking up the mantle of Black Panther following the death of brother T’Challa.

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The sequel, Wakanda Forever, hit theatres in 2022 and surpassed $850 million at the worldwide box office. It won an Oscar from five nominations, with Angela Bassett becoming the first performer nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in a Marvel movie.

The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018, and registered business of $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The film starred Chadwick Boseman, Leticia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. It earned seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, the first superhero movie to do so. The film won three Oscars, including best costume design, best production design and best original score.

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Fans reacts

As Marvel gets ready to usher in a new era for the Black Panther franchise while paying tribute to the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, the internet has been buzzing with reactions to the casting announcement. The response on social media has been positive, with many praising Marvel's choice and expressing excitement over David Jonsson stepping into the iconic role.

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“They waited a respectable amount of time, no one will ever be Chadwick and we understand that,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He is so talented. I’m happy they choose him.”

“Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh this is actually a REALLY GOOD PICK! He can really act,” another shared. One social media wrote, “WAKANDA FOREVER!! 🐾🙅🏾‍♂️💯”

“I adore this actor… He has some familiar mannerisms of Chadwick...He'll be amazing,” one fan wrote, with one sharing, “Dude is actually a really good actor.” One comment read, “Interesting choice, he’s a great actor on The Long Walk so we’ll see how he does in the MCU..! I am rooting for him.. plus my boy Ryan Coogler don’t miss!”

“David Jonsson as T'Challa's son feels like a strong move. Looking forward to seeing where they take the story,” one comment read. Another social media user shared, “A new generation begins. Wakanda Forever.”

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One comment read, “David Jonsson being cast as Prince T’Challa in BLACK PANTHER 3 makes me so happy I could cry!!! I had so many happy tears down my face watching this scene, and for such an incredibly talented and kind actor to be the new BLACK PANTHER brings me so much joy.”

“Im sure Chadwick Boseman is looking down smiling right now,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He soooo deserves it. Amazing actor”. One mentioned, “Chadwick's legacy in the right hands…excited to see him on the big screen.”

David Jonsson was most recently seen in films: The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence and 2024’s Alien: Romulus from Fede Álvarez.