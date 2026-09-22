Channing Tatum breaks silence on viral theory that he has 'hateful' burner account to troll ex Zoë Kravitz: 'Come on'

Actor Channing Tatum has been in the news this past week, but not for reasons that he would like. Over the weekend, social media users claimed to have uncovered the 46-year-old GI Joe star’s ‘burner account’ on Instagram, which was not only leaving ‘hateful’ comments on celebrity posts, but also trolling Channing’s ex-fiance Zoe Kravitz and her current partner Harry Styles. On Monday, Channing finally addressed the speculations with a statement posted on his official Instagram account.

Channing Tatum breaks silence on alleged burner account

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dated from 2021 to 2024. They were briefly engaged.

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On Monday, Channing took to Instagram and shared a small note on Stories. Without addressing the exact account in question, Channing wrote, “Yo, I truly can't believe you all think this is what I'm doing with my free time. Fu**in hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? WTF Come on.”

The actor then clarified that the account in question is not his. “But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum,” he added.

Channing Tatum's clarification about his alleged burner account.

All about the account linked to Channing Tatum

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{{^usCountry}} The account, @bidness_nonya, came into prominence over the weekend after it emerged that Channing was following it. The account reportedly had just one follower, Channing's own Instagram profile. That detail immediately sent fans down a rabbit hole, with some wondering if the page was a private account run by the actor himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The account, @bidness_nonya, came into prominence over the weekend after it emerged that Channing was following it. The account reportedly had just one follower, Channing's own Instagram profile. That detail immediately sent fans down a rabbit hole, with some wondering if the page was a private account run by the actor himself. {{/usCountry}}

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While it has since been deleted, screenshots of its comments have sparked plenty of questions online. The now-deleted profile had no visible original posts and reportedly used a butterfly as its display picture. Its name appeared to be a playful reference to the phrase “none of your business”. The account made comments about Channing and Zoë. In one, she was described as his “former fiancé” and “the most intentional person he knows”. Another comment defended Channing while alleging about his former wife and money. After screenshots went viral showing how Channing followed the account, the actor unfollowed it. The account was deleted soon after.

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Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's relationship

Channing and Zoë first connected while working together on Blink Twice, her directorial debut. They began dating in 2021 and became engaged in October 2023. Their relationship ended in 2024.

Zoë was later linked to Harry Styles, with dating rumours around the two emerging in 2025. Their relationship became more serious in 2026, with reports of an engagement surfacing after Zoë was seen wearing a large diamond ring.