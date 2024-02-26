Chris Gauthier dies at 48: Actor was known for roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka

English-born Canadian actor Chris Gauthier died aged 48 on Friday, February 23. The Once Upon a Time star died from an “unspecified short illness,” his management revealed. On Sunday, a statement confirming the news of his death was shared on Facebook by Chad Colvin of TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” the statement reads. Once Upon a Time star Chris Gauthier died at age 48(Getty Images)

Chris Gauthier dies at 48

While the news about his death was confirmed, an accurate cause of death hasn't yet been revealed, per Deadline. “A world without you in it is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It's taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this,” Colvin's statement adds.

Gauthier is survived by his wife and children. However, since the Supernatural star kept his personal life private, not much is known about his family, including the identities of his spouse and kids. “Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride,” the statement continues.

Tributes pour in for Chris Gauthier

With over 100 credits to his name on IMDb, Gauthier was a well-known figure in the industry. Some of his most famous works include Freddy vs. Jason, Watchmen, Sanctuary, Charmed, Once Upon a Time, Smallville, and Eureka. Following his death, tributes from celebrities and fans alike started pouring in for Gauthier.

Gauthier’s Once Upon a Time co-star who played Captain Hook, Colin O’Donoghue, wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!” Co-showrunner Adam Horowitz wrote on X, “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”