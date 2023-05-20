Quentin Tarantino puts an end to Rick Dalton's reel life- Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood star meets a flaming finale

In a surprising turn of events, Quentin Tarantino has announced the demise of Rick Dalton, the iconic character portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in his film "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood." Tarantino shared the news through The Video Archives podcast, co-hosted with Roger Avary, his collaborator on "Pulp Fiction." A series of tweets revealed the tragic news, teasing an upcoming podcast episode dedicated to honoring Rick's memorable roles. Quentin Tarantino has declared the end of Rick Dalton.(REUTERS)

The Video Archives podcast, known for its exploration of classic films on VHS and the discovery of new favorites, usually follows a bi-weekly release schedule. However, Tarantino has expedited the process to accommodate this breaking news that has left fans reeling.

Tarantino's commitment to Rick Dalton's fictional life is evident. During an interview with podcaster Jeff Goldsmith in 2021, he unveiled his work on "The Films of Rick Dalton" book, a comprehensive biography that delves into the imagined filmography of the character. Modeled after real film retrospectives like "The Films of Charles Bronson" and "The Films of Anthony Quinn," the book meticulously covers each of Rick's movies and TV shows, culminating in his career's conclusion in 1988.

Among the projects Tarantino discussed was an intriguing film titled "The Fireman," featuring Dalton and his trusty stuntman Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt. Set a decade after the events of "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," the film revolved around a lead character who had served in the Vietnam War and later became a cop. In a tale of corruption and revenge, Rick's character would confront a group of rogue cops responsible for the death of his partner, portrayed by a young Sam Jackson. Adopting the persona of the Fireman, armed with a flamethrower, Rick would unleash his fiery wrath upon these malevolent officers.

While fans mourn the loss of Rick Dalton, his fictional legacy will undoubtedly live on through the vivid imagination of Quentin Tarantino. The upcoming memorial episode on The Video Archives podcast promises to pay tribute to the unforgettable moments brought to life by Rick, leaving a lasting mark on cinematic history.