Chris Rock reveals why he isn't talking about Will Smith Oscars slap incident: 'Won't talk until...'

Comedian Chris Rock, during his recent stand-up show in California mocked politicians and lambasted celebrities, only subtly referencing the controversial moment at the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped him. During the show, he took several digs and joked that his hearing has returned but, he wouldn't further comment on the slap until he gets paid for it. Also Read: Twitter is divided over Will Smith's Oscars ban, fans call decision ‘racist’: 'When will y'all ban the predators?'

At a standup comedy event in California, Chris said, “I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.” At the conclusion of the show, he even received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Earlier that same day, the Academy's Board of Governors announced they were banning Will from all events and awards appearances under the Oscars title for 10 years. Responding to the band, in a statement, the actor said, "I accept and respect the academy's decision."

Last month, while presenting the Best Documentary Feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He said he couldn't wait to see Jada, who has alopecia areata, star in G.I. Jane 2. This led to Will going up on stage and slapping Chris. The actor returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" Will went on to win the Best Actor award later in the night.

A day after the incident, Will apologized to Chris on Instagram. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Will wrote. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences started an investigation into Will's conduct, which resulted in his even

