Chris Rock strikes back with 'Selective Outrage', is it as hard as Will Smith's Oscars slap?

Chris Rock has come out with his latest stand-up special, “Selective Outrage,” on Netflix, and it packs a punch. A year after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, Rock finally responded fiercely in this new show. While it was not as shocking as the Oscar incident, “Selective Outrage” had moments of emotion, messiness, and fierceness that left audiences on edge.

This special, the first live global event in the history of Netflix, was raw and unpolished, making it all the more riveting. In fact, when Rock botched a key part of one joke, the flub added an electric spontaneity and unpredictability that was a draw.

Rock, a stand-up veteran at 58, is known for his meticulous sense of control in his material. However, in “Selective Outrage,” he purposefully lost that control and let his anger fly. He insulted Smith, offered a theory about what happened at the Oscars, and, in what will undoubtedly be the most controversial part of the set, laid much of the blame on Jada Pinkett Smith. Comedy as revenge was the order of the day, and audiences loved it.

Will smith slapped Chris rock in Oscars last year.

There was a spectrum of reactions to Rock's rant-oratory about last year's Oscars incident.

A fan was so amazed by Rock's jokes on Will Smith that he wished someone could bash Kardashians too.

But there was not all applause for Chris Rock.

It was not only Will Smith who fell in the line of Rock's vocal artillery, he pulled Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in his line of fire.

Rock’s career has been consistent in following the money, exploring how economics motivates even love and social issues. His latest special is no exception, as he delves into topics such as easily bruised modern sensibilities, the hollowness of social media and woke signalling.

Netflix is known for its ability to create attention-getting events, and this special was no exception. The show was packaged more like a major sporting event than a comedy special, and it began with a pre-show hosted by Ronny Chieng.

The show featured a star-studded lineup of comedians, actors, and music stars, hyping up the event and offering enough earnest tributes for a lifetime achievement award. Rock’s “Selective Outrage” was shot in Baltimore, and it had a grander, more old-fashioned vibe than his previous work.

“Selective Outrage” was definitely worth the wait, and it did not disappoint. It showcased a side of Chris Rock that audiences have never seen before, and it was raw, powerful, and entertaining. If you’re looking for a comedy special that will leave you on the edge of your seat, then “Selective Outrage” is the perfect choice.

