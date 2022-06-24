Christian Bale did not know what MCU was when he signed Thor Love and Thunder: ‘I haven’t entered s***’

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Thor: Love and Thunder brings back familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Chris Pratt but also introduces a new actor and character to the MCU. Christian Bale is joining the franchise as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Only the actor had no idea what MCU was or what he was getting into when he signed the film. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder trailer introduces a terrifying Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and some 'nudity'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest cinematic franchise in history. As of June 2022, it consists of 28 inter-connected films (with Thor: Love and Thunder being the 29th) as well as seven web series. In total, all MCU films have earned over $25 billion so far. But Christian Bale admitted that he did not know anything about it until last year, when he signed on to play the antagonist in the Taika Waititi-directorial.

Speaking to Total Film, the Oscar winner said, “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comics, Christian’s character Gorr is almost completely in the nude, and the actor said he was worried director Taika Waititi would ask the same of him in the live-action adaptation. He said, “I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India, a day before its global release. The film is part of Phase 4 of the MCU. Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular God of Thunder, has hinted that it may be his last Marvel film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON