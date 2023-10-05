'We had the same very sick sense of humor…,' When Christian Bale returned to his iconic role in American Psycho

Christian Bale's interview with GQ provides valuable insights into the actor's mindset and his distinctive approach to iconic roles. Christian Bale: Embracing risk and redefining iconic roles in Hollywood(christianbale_/Instagram)(Instagram)

From Patrick Bateman to Batman and Dick Cheney to his formative days in Empire of the Sun, B's unwavering dedication and readiness to embrace risk have shaped his legendary career.

There used to be a time when the English actor encountered difficulties securing roles in Hollywood. One such near-miss involved the character Patrick Bateman in the 2000 film American Psycho.

However, the director of the film, Mary Harron, was hell-bent on having Bale play the role, recognizing a shared, dark sense of humor between them. Despite established actors expressing interest in the role, Mary's belief in Bale prevailed, earning his heartfelt appreciation.

When Bale accepted the role of Patrick Bateman, despite warnings of potential "career suicide," he fearlessly tackled it, infusing the character with his unique perspective. Similarly, when he assumed the iconic role of Batman, skepticism among people emerged regarding his role as typecast as the Caped Crusader.

Nevertheless, Bale eagerly seized the opportunity, asserting that if he couldn't go beyond such constraints, he didn't deserve the role.

In the 2018 film Vice, a potrayal of Dick Cheney, Bale's commitment to what he does best was indeed spectacular. He requested extended preparation time to master the extensive makeup required, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and perfection.

Despite making it through the long four-hour makeup sessions, Bale wholeheartedly embraced the entire experience of becoming the character. Reflecting on the initial stages of his career, Bale revisited his first-ever role in the 1987 film Empire of the Sun.

He mentioned it as a "remarkable adventure", emphasizing the opportunity to travel and have the chance to be a part of a large-scale production with an extensive cast of extras. This whole experience significantly influenced Bale's perception of filmmaking and the industry as a whole.