Christian Slater: The film industry in India is a bit of a mystery to me

For actor Christian Slater, India remains a mystery. And this is something he’d like to solve soon by visiting the country, once the Covid-19 scare subsides. But, he feels being inclusive towards foreign cultures is the need of the hour, not just in personal life but professionally, too.

“I’d like to see continued diversity (onscreen). I want all doors to be open to all cultures, all people, and all races. America is a melting pot, and immigrants have come and contributed so much to our culture,” says Slater, when asked about the diversity conversations reflecting onscreen in Hollywood.

The Legend of Billie Jean (1985) star continues bats for learning from each other and continue to having more unity. “That’s what I’m really into.... people connecting, becoming more aware of other cultures and learning what makes other places as beautiful and special. If we cut ourselves off from things that are different, foreign, unknown, or mysterious, we’re doing ourselves a great injustice.,” adds Slater, who feels that of late, the Statue of Liberty has been misconstrued.

He adds, “Everything in the last few years has been so delusional, so crazy, and [it is] just beyond my understanding.”

Slater elaborates, citing a reference from his latest mini series, Dr Death, which is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was accused of malpractice resulting in the maiming of several patients’ spines.

“The situation is very much like Duntsch who I think suffered from delusional thinking where he’s convinced that he’s a brilliant surgeon, and knows what he’s doing…After listening to the podcast, I was very concerned and worried that a doctor like this could slip through the system for as long as he did and do as much damage as he did,” says the actor, who’ll next be seen in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas .

Talking about the growing inclusiveness in Hollywood, the 52-year-old tells us, “We’re in the process of opening doors, learning and becoming more aware. It’s a process that takes time, unfortunately. I’m just a part of that process. I’m a cog in the wheel here.”

Ask him, then, about his friendship with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and bond with India, and he’s quick to note that he has great admiration for the country.

“She [Priyanka] is a dear friend, a wonderful person and somebody I respect greatly and truly admire. And, I love India. The film industry there is a bit of a mystery to me. But the films that I’ve seen have been remarkable. I’ve never been to the country,” he says, wrapping up with a promise.

“I’d love to visit soon. I’m sure that if I were able to go, I’d have a wonderful time,” the Mr. Robot star concludes.