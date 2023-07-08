Christopher Nolan claims his nuclear-explosion film Oppenheimer has ‘zero’ CGI shots

Christopher Nolan seems to be taking his next directorial, Oppenheimer, to a whole new level. The filmmaker has claimed that there is ‘zero’ CGI in the entire film, that is the biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. (Also Read: Oppenheimer: IMAX tickets now available for booking in India; 22500 already sold)

Nolan confirms there's no CGI in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy plays nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in the film.

In a report by Collider, Nolan has confirmed that there is ‘zero’ CGI employed in Oppenheimer, including in the sequences that recreate the nuclear explosion tests executed by J Robert Oppenheimer.

He had earlier revealed that his crew didn't employ any CGI in recreating the historic Trinity test, the first-ever test explosion of the nuclear bomb in the desert of New Mexico in 1945.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography American Prometheus, based on the life of American theoretical phycisist known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ It stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role and the ensemble cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

Nolan recently opened up on making Oppenheimer. “I just thought to take the audience there, to be there in that room with these people as they had to make these horrifying decisions that have defined the world we now live in... what a remarkable dramatic event to bring the audience to,” Nolan told Reuters.

Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer

“There is so much information (about J Robert Oppenheimer). My job as an actor is really to go after the humanity and the emotion, and the complexity and the morality of the character. So I didn't really waste too much time on the physics, I did a little bit... but it was the man I was after,” Cillian told Reuters.

About Oppenheimer in India

Oppenheimer will release in Indian cinemas on July 21, the same day as Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The advance booking for Oppenheimer has already opened for IMAX screens. As of Monday, a day after the advance booking was opened, 22500 tickets were already sold for the opening weekend in India.

