Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer's clash with Barbie: 'You must know I'm not going to answer that question'

Christopher Nolan has finally broken his silence on the clash between his film Oppenheimer and Barbie, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Mattel doll starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Both films are slated to clash in cinemas on July 21, a phenomenon being called 'Barbenheimer.' (Also Read: Christopher Nolan claims his nuclear-explosion film Oppenheimer has ‘zero’ CGI shots)

What Nolan said on Barbenheimer

Christopher Nolan says he hasn't watched Barbie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report in Insider claims that when the author asked Nolan at a press event for Oppenheimer if he's watched Barbie, he replied with a “no,” a curt response accompanied by “a hint of disinterest.”

When he was probed further, Nolan said, "Now, you must know I'm not going to answer that question, only to say those who care about the theatrical experience, we've been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies. That's what theaters have now, and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that."

Cillian Murphy is more excited to watch Barbie

Cillian, who plays the titular role in Nolan's Oppenheimer, is more excited to watch Barbie. He said in an interview to IGN, “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter users also compared Nolan's reaction to that of Cillian. One of them wrote, "the way he worded is simply rude. he could've say like "not yet" or "still didnt" but the way he said it, it seems like “i haven't and what about it.” Another wrote, “I wonder if that man has ever laughed in his life.” "Nolan doesnt have a problem with barbie the film itself but WB's intent which was to put its tentpole against Nolan as a "revenge" for the fallout," wrote another user.

Barbie team rooting for Nolan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Greta and Margot posed with a ticket in front of the poster of Oppenheimer at a cinema hall, lending their support to Nolan's film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON